Sinn Fein senator Conor Murphy rules out Michelle O’Neill bid for Irish presidency
Conor Murphy, who recently became a member of the Seanad in Dublin, said Sinn Fein vice president Ms O'Neill's focus remained on being First Minister.
Former Stormont finance minister Mr Murphy also ruled himself out of the running for the Irish presidency, stating that there was a better chance of the DUP leader becoming a candidate.
The DUP had suggested that Sinn Fein's White House boycott was an attempt to garner support ahead of a presidential election at the end of this year.
In a letter to party members, DUP leader Gavin Robinson suggested that this was why the press conference involving Ms O'Neill was held in Dublin.
Asked about the comments on BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Mr Murphy said: "I think there's probably more chance of Gavin Robinson standing for the presidential election than Michelle.
"Michelle is doing a very very good job as First Minister for all and...it is her clear intention to focus on that role and continue in that in the time ahead."
Asked about his chances of running for the presidency, he also ruled himself out as a possible candidate.
"Again, I think Gavin Robinson has more opportunity to run for the Aras than I have," he said.
"No, I have absolutely no intention whatsoever.
"I'm in the Oireachtas to do a job, both as a senator in the Seanad but also in terms of the party in advocating for Irish unity, but also in terms of economic unity on the island, which is something I have been pursuing over the last number of years."
He added: "I think we've had a a very good president over the last number of terms in Michael D Higgins.
"I think there is an opportunity and I would like to see an opportunity for someone who does believe in the idea of a united Ireland who would advocate for that, to be the new president at the end of this year.
"We haven't decided anything in relation to our approach to it as yet, we've been busy with elections and busy with getting the political operation going together in the Oireachtas at this time but we will very soon turn our attention to dialogue with other parties as well on the left in relation to what the best approach to a presidential election will be.
"I think it is an opportunity and I would like to see someone who does advocate for Irish unity and play an active role in that."
No candidate has officially declared their intention to run for the Irish presidency, ahead of the end of Mr Higgins' second seven-year term in October.
The winner of the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest Linda Martin, who is from Belfast, said during the week that she was approached by a political party to run as a candidate and was "mulling it over".
