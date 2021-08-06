Sinn Fein sparks row over PSNI presence at Omagh Pride event

PSNI and An Garda Siochana officers at a Pride event in Belfast in 2017

Ex-police reservist Ross Hussey made his comments after reports that the Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone, Orfhlaith Begley, had questioned whether it was “appropriate” to have a PSNI recruitment stall.

In recent years the PSNI has strongly supported Pride events, including taking part in the main Belfast parade.

The PSNI had proposed having a stall at the Omagh event, due to take place next month, but following a split vote the organisers have opted against the police proposal.

Mr Hussey, speaking to the News Letter, said: “I think it is a ridiculous situation that in this day and age that politicians appear to be putting their big feet into something that doesn’t concern them.”

He added: “That is going to be difficult for members of the LGBTQ community who are serving police officers, and who are doing their best to make the police service more open.”

Sinn Fein has said it is “fully supportive” of the Omagh Pride event, but did not comment on the reported objection to PSNI involvement.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has said it “recognises the need to engage” with minority groups and pledged to “continue to engage” with the event organisers.

Cat Brogan, one of the organisers of the Pride event, told Belfast Live that Sinn Fein’s Orfhlaith Begley had questioned “whether it was appropriate to have recruitment at the Omagh Pride parade”.

Mr Hussey, a former West Tyrone MLA for the UUP who sat on the Northern Ireland Policing Board for several years before stepping back from frontline politics in 2017, said: “If there’s to be a gay pride event in Omagh, good luck to them, but certainly it is ridiculous whenever the police are reaching out to all sections of the community that on this particular occasion somebody is suggesting the police shouldn’t be there.

“The police should be serving all sections of the community.

“This is a great opportunity to show that they are willing and holding out the hand of friendship to all sections of the community.

“So to suggest that the police shouldn’t be there is a negative comment towards the LGBTQ community here in Omagh even though they appear to be being pushed in that direction by a politician.”

Mr Hussey urged the organisers of the parade to remove “the politics” from the event, saying: “It is a nonsense and I really do think they should reconsider their position.

“They should remove the politics from this, remove Sinn Fein and their ideas. It is being politicised and that, to me, is ridiculous in this day and age.”

He added: “I am more than surprised. It is a ridiculous stance for Sinn Fein to take. I would ask them to step back.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Sinn Fein is fully supportive of Omagh Pride. It is a celebration of inclusion, diversity and the contribution the LGBTQI+ community makes to our society.

“It is a matter for the event organisers who will be involved and in what capacity.

“It is important that policing is reflective of the entire community, including the LGBTQI+ community.

“We look forward to Omagh Pride taking place and encourage everyone to support it.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Rory Hoy said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland recognises the need to positively engage with a range of minority groups, including the LGBT+ community. We welcome opportunities to address under representativeness, increase confidence amongst all communities and promote the importance of reporting crime.

“We have been and will continue to engage with the organisers of Omagh Pride.