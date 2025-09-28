Sinn Fein 'stuck on repeat' after latest border poll call - as UUP claim republicans demanding 'rewrite' of Belfast Agreement

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler says Sinn Fein are trying to tear up the Belfast Agreement with their call for a border poll by 2030.

The latest call for a referendum on Northern Ireland’s place in the UK shows a recognition that Sinn Fein have failed on their united Ireland dream – as an MLA accuses republicans of demanding a rewrite of the Belfast Agreement.

Mary Lou McDonald has said the British and Irish governments must set out proposals for delivering “legal, fair and decisive referenda and a negotiated timeframe by the end of this decade”.

The Belfast Agreement says that a border poll should be called by the Secretary of State, if he or she believes that there would be a majority for constitutional change.

Sinn Fein’s call for its own arbitrary deadline of 2030 has been branded an attempt to rewrite the principle of consent in the 1998 peace deal.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler has accused the republican party of being “stuck on repeat” as their united Ireland dream falls flat.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “They have failed to persuade the majority in Northern Ireland, and the louder they shout, the clearer that failure becomes.

“What Sinn Féin are demanding is nothing short of a rewriting of the Belfast Agreement. The Agreement enshrines the principle of consent, that the future of Northern Ireland lies in the hands of its people, not in the gift of politicians in Dublin or London. For governments to set a referendum timetable would rip the Agreement apart.

“It is also worth reminding Ms McDonald that in 1998 the Irish people themselves voted to amend their Constitution, removing the territorial claim over Northern Ireland. That change was made in recognition of the principle of consent, and it expressly prohibits what Sinn Féin are now calling for. Dublin cannot constitutionally deliver a timetable for unity, and Sinn Féin know it.

“Far from seeking the leader of Sinn Féin to stay silent or change their tune, I say keep it up, because it only highlights the truth that the biggest obstacle to their united Ireland dream is actually themselves. Each time they rehash the same tired rhetoric, it becomes more obvious that they have no credible plan, no majority support, and no answers to the real challenges facing households today”.

He said the UUP will continue to stand firmly on the principles of the Belfast Agreement, democracy, consent, and respect for both traditions.

“Sinn Féin may want to tear up that settlement, but we will not allow them”, Mr Butler said.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said Sinn Fein’s border poll calls “are an implicit recognition of nationalist failure”.

He said: “Each new call conveniently ignores all the previous predictions of imminent success. They also ignore the fact that nationalism’s electoral support has barely shifted in the last 25 years.

“Conversations in the last few weeks about a so-called ‘new Ireland’ haven’t been an advertisement for it. The treatment of Heather Humphries should act as a warning for anyone foolish enough to have believed the spin. There’s nothing new about the prejudices laid bare recently.