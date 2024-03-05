Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald say a united Ireland is closer than ever before, but despite advocating for it - Sinn Fein are refusing to take ownership of what people would be voting for.

Despite claiming a border poll is closer than ever Sinn Fein won’t commit to their vision of what exactly a united Ireland would mean for voters.

The party told the News Letter it is not “in the gift of any sole individual or political party”.

Meanwhile, the DUP said republicans need to focus on the day job and not on rhetoric to raise funds in the USA.

The email says that the “final destination might not be defined but be sure we are on a journey”.

It comes as a survey reveals more Alliance Party members back a united Ireland than remaining in the UK.

The party’s deputy leader Stephen Farry – who won’t reveal his current preference – says there isn’t “a proposition for a united Ireland” – comparing the lack of plans for Irish unity to Brexit.

After the UK voted to leave the EU, republicans slammed the British government for not having a plan to deal with issues including the Irish border.

But the email from Ciaran Quinn to Sinn Fein supporters in Irish America sets out no details of what a united Ireland would look like.

The ‘Letter from Ireland’ was sent to delegates at a Friends of Sinn Fein ‘Irish Unity Summit’ in the United States.

DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson said: “Whilst Sinn Fein is figuring out what it wants a ‘new Ireland’ to be, perhaps they could focus on the day job and forget about a divisive border poll.”

The East Belfast MP added: “The Sinn Fein rhetoric about a border poll is little more than a driver for support both political and financial in the United States.

“Once again this month Sinn Fein will pass round the cloth cap at another fundraiser in New York and cash in on their border poll talk. The rhetoric doesn’t fit with reality though.

“You need only consider that in 2011, Gerry Adams told us Northern Ireland would have left the UK by 2016. By August 2021, Gerry had changed 2016 to 2024. In May 2022, Mary Lou McDonald called for a border poll by 2027 and by July 2022, Mary Lou McDonald had changed 2027 to 2030. And just this month, Michelle O’Neill had shifted the Sinn Fein goalposts again to call for a border poll by 2034.”

Ciaran Quinn is described on the Friends of Sinn Fein website as “the link between Sinn Fein and North America providing support and briefings to American and Canadian civic and political leaders”.

His email states: “A new Ireland will be defined by the people. It must be a home to all. It will not be solely in the ownership of one section or another. That is why the Unity Summit is so important. It will give a voice to all who want to work towards a better Ireland. A space to exchange ideas, and strategise on the way forward.”

The Irish Unity summit was described as a collaboration between groups including The Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Brehon Law Societies of New York and Nassau, James Connolly Irish Americans and the Friendly Sons of St Patrick Long Island.

Speakers included Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, lawyer Niall Murphy and author Megan Stack.

The party has struggled to adopt positions on the basic structures of a united Ireland – such as whether the current power-sharing arrangements and protections for Stormont would continue, and for how long.

The News Letter asked Sinn Fein how the email is not an admission that Sinn Fein has no concrete plan for a united Ireland and how it would look. The newspaper also asked what Sinn Fein's plan is, for example, for the current Stormont arrangements, pensions, NHS, welfare and policing and how the email is not indicative of a party without a plan for the massive constitutional change that it claims is on the horizon.

A spokesperson said: “In line with the Good Friday Agreement the future shape of a united Ireland is in the hands of all the people and will not be in the gift of any sole individual or political party. It will be up to the people to determine.

“Sinn Fein will work to build a new Ireland that is reflective and representative of everyone who calls our island home, has a strong public health system, a vibrant and dynamic and economy, good public services and affordable housing.”