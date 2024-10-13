Brian Stanley, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, questioned the party’s process, claiming it “lacked objectivity” and “was “seriously flawed”. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

​A complaint at the centre of a disciplinary investigation into a Sinn Fein TD has been passed to gardai, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the Sinn Fein president said that a complaint was made against the Laois TD Brian Stanley at the end of July by a long-standing member of the party.

She said that a panel was set up under the party's internal disciplinary processes to investigate the complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stanley announced his resignation from Sinn Fein, likening the internal disciplinary process to a kangaroo court. He is the second TD to quit the party in the last week.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke to the media as the election count progressed. She admitted she was 'disappointed' by her party's performance

Mr Stanley, who has been a TD for Laois-Offaly since 2011 and chairman of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, said he is ending his 40-year association with the party and will remain as an independent "Republican TD".

Ms McDonald said that during the the preliminary stages of the inquiry, further information was brought forward which resulted in a counter allegation being made.

"Deputy Stanley's rights were protected throughout this process. He had, as was his right, a solicitor and a barrister with him at the meeting with the disciplinary panel," she said. "A preliminary report was furnished to both individuals last week and they were given seven days to respond. At the same time outside legal advice was sought by the party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The internal process has now been suspended and the issue has been passed to An Garda Siochana. Brian Stanley and the other party have been informed of this. We will not ignore or hide away from difficult issues when they arise.

"These are not outcomes that anyone likes to see but let me be clear we have robust procedures for dealing with these issues and they will be followed at all times and apply equally to all members of the party."

It comes as Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan called on Mr Stanley to reveal the complaint made against him that led to the internal party investigation. Ms Boylan accused him of putting out half a story.

In a statement issued on Saturday night, Mr Stanley said his decision followed a "complaint" that was made about him. Ms Boylan said there are "checks and balances" as part of an organisation, and that Mr Stanley decided to leave before the process has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that the Laois TD had a barrister and solicitor present during the process and that it was "disappointing" he did not allow it to continue. She claimed it was "deeply disingenuous and loaded" to talk about kangaroo courts when he had legal representation.

"I don't know the nature of the allegation, he has more information about it than I do but I know there is a disciplinary procedure," she told Newstalk. "If somebody is represented by a barrister and solicitor, they cant say there isn't due process.

"Brian could end all of this today, and tell people what he was being investigated for, if he felt so hard done by. He needs to be honest and tell us. He could clear this up with a tweet if he wanted to.

"He's throwing out accusations, but not giving any substance as to what the nature of those accusations are so that's very unfair. There's two sides here so Brian could clear this up if he gave context about this vendetta and what was the nature of the investigation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stanley questioned the party's process, claiming it "lacked objectivity" and was "seriously flawed".

"This 'inquiry' has been shown to have lacked any shred of credibility, not least due to a significant abuse of process," Mr Stanley said. "In many ways it resembled a type of kangaroo court. Legal examination of this matter will continue.

"Considering what I have experienced and how Sinn Fein has dealt with this and other matters across the wider party in recent months, I can no longer have confidence in it."

His resignation comes days after Kildare South TD Patricia Ryan announced she had left the party. Ms Ryan said that her resignation was in response to the party "undermining" her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On RTE's The Week In Politics programme, the Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee highlighted controversies that have engulfed Sinn Fein in recent weeks, including the fallout around former party press officer Michael McMonagle and revelations that a Sinn Fein member resigned from the party after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old.

"You have, in the last number of weeks alone, a senior member that gave an individual who has been investigated and has now since admitted to child abuse, references, and we have a party leader saying they knew nothing about it.