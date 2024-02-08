Sinn Fein to attend its first ever PSNI graduation - First Minister Michelle O'Neill to attend ceremony tomorrow
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the first time that Sinn Fein will attend such a ceremony in the police service’s history. The PSNI replaced the RUC in 2001.
It comes after Ms O’Neill pledged to represent “our whole community” as she became the first nationalist First Minister of the Northern Ireland Executive.
Ms O’Neill will attend the event with Policing Board member and Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly.
“Tomorrow the PSNI student officer attestation takes place where a number of new recruits will graduate,” a Sinn Fein spokesperson said.
“Michelle O’Neill will be in attendance and will join the ceremony. Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly MLA will also attend.”
(More following).