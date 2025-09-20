​​Sinn Fein to look at the fine detail of legacy plans

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald TD speaks to the media outside the Sinn Fein offices in Belfast, following the publication of a new joint framework to deal with the legacy of the NI Troubles.

​​Sinn Fein has said it will “carefully scrutinise” the fine detail of new legacy framework, insisting that securing the confidence of victims and survivors will be “paramount”.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said: “Since the Tories imposed the callous Legacy Act, Sinn Fein has been clear that it must be repealed by this Labour Government.

"We have always been of the firm view that progress on dealing with the legacy of the past can only be made when it commands the confidence of victims and survivors impacted by the conflict and be fully compliant with international human rights standards.

“Sinn Fein will now take time to carefully consider the proposed agreement announced by the governments today.

“We will scrutinise the fine detail provided and urge that the underpinning legislation is published without delay.

“We will engage with victims’ families, those advocacy groups, legal and human rights practitioners who work with them.

“Any legislation yet to be published which will underpin these proposals will be indicative of whether the British Government is in fact serious about delivering in good faith on its commitments to ‘repeal and replace’ the Legacy Act, and deal with the British state’s role during the conflict.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill added: “The British Government’s continued obstruction of an independent public inquiry into the murder of GAA official Sean Brown in 1997 also raises serious questions around their intent and actual approach to dealing with the legacy of the past and any proposed framework announced today.

“The real test of British Government intent will be whether any new legislation is human rights compliant, and whether any new structures are truly independent and capable of commanding the maximum confidence of victims’ families.

“It cannot be used as a veil of secrecy or as a continued cover-up, which has been the case to date.

“Sinn Fein will continue to stand with families in their pursuit of truth, justice and accountability.”

Meanwhile two men whose loved ones were killed by British soldiers in Belfast and Londonderry in the early 1970s have said a new legacy agreement will have to answer a lot of questions.

Mickey McKinney, whose brother William was among 13 killed in Londonderry in the Bloody Sunday shootings in 1972, and John Teggart whose father Danny was among the 10 killed in Ballymurphy in 1971, said they had both fought long and difficult battles for justice.

They were speaking outside Belfast Crown Court following day four of the trial of a former paratrooper known as Soldier F who has been charged with two counts of murder on Bloody Sunday.

Mr McKinney said the UK Government is not trusted by victims.

Mr Teggart said just that day, the soldier F trial had been under way at Belfast Crown Court, while a case involving the Glenanne Gang, whose membership included rogue members of the security forces, had been underway at the High Court.

Referring to former police officers being among investigators involved with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), set up by the previous Government’s Legacy Act, Mr Teggart said there is distrust among victims.