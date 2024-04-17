Minister of Finance Caoimhe Archibald says she does not support a UK law which would ban public bodies from engaging in anti-Israel boycotts. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald has written to Stormont’s finance committee opposing the law – and the DUP says that there is unlikely to be agreement at the Executive on the issue.

Public bodies across the UK, including councils and devolved governments, have sought to use procurement as a way to boycott foreign countries – particularly Israel .

The Economic Activity of Public Bodies (overseas matters) Bill was brought in by Westminster in an attempt to stop the practice – but it has been opposed fiercely by left wing lobby groups and politicians across the UK.

The finance minister told the Assembly’s finance committee that "The bill is much broader than procurement policy and seeks to minister ministerial powers in regard to certain decisions they can take on investment and procurement, rather than affecting the existing procurement regime specifically. Clause One contains a provision which alters the Executive competence of ministers or departments here"The Executive Office received a request for legislative consent for the Bill from the Department for Levelling Up in February 2024.

Finance officials contacted the Executive Office and were advised that the issue is being considered by the First Minister and deputy First Minister.Minister Archibald said she does not support a legislative consent motion, which was not supported by the governments in Scotland or Wales. Alliance's Eoin Tennyson suggested writing to the Finance minister to provide support for her position as a committee.However, the DUP’s Phillip Brett interjected to oppose such a move.

The North Belfast MLA said: “I'm going to be honest and say I'm not 100% sure what the remit or scope of this bill is. So I would be reticent if the committee were to take a position on it.

“Obviously the minister, as is her right, has expressed her opinion on this.