Sinn Fein trio dominate Lurgan vote to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council

Three Sinn Fein councillors have been elected to represent Lurgan on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Sorcha McGeown became the latest Sinn Fein member beating her father in the poll.

She was elected along with party colleagues Keith Haughian and Liam Mackle.

A delighted Louise McKinstry was the Squash Court to hear her name read out as one of the new councillors elected from the Lurgan DEA.

Joe Nelson was also re-elected on the SDLP ticket and Stephen Moutray was elected as a DUP member.

Those elected include: Sinn Fein's Keith Haughian; Peter Lavery (Alliance Party); Liam Mackle (Sinn Fein); Sorcha McGeown (Sinn Fein); Louise McKinstry (Ulster Unionist); Stephen Moutray (DUP) and Joe Nelson (SDLP)