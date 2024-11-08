Sinn Fein 'trying to distract from bad publicity' with upcoming Michelle O'Neill remembrance event

Sinn Fein's decision to have the First Minister attend an upcoming Remembrance Day service in Belfast is an attempt to distract from recent bad publicity for the party, IRA victims have claimed.

Both Serena Hamilton and Stephen Gault have suggested to the News Letter that this is at least partly the motivation for Michelle O'Neill's planned appearance at Belfast's cenotaph on Sunday, with the latter saying it will "take the limelight away from other things".

Her planned attendance at the event next to City Hall has been reported as the first time a "senior" member of her party has gone to a Poppy Day remembrance event.

However, prominent Sinn Fein figures have taken part in such ceremonies before; for instance the Sinn Fein Lord Mayor of Belfast last year attended both the city's main Remembrance Day event and an event to mark the Battle of the Somme.

First Minister and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill

Meanwhile, Ms O'Neill's move has led to an open letter in the Irish News signed by the families of people killed in the Troubles in Co Tyrone, including families of IRA members.

The letter, bearing the names of over 100 relatives, states: "As a proud Tyrone person, I feel a duty to put my views on record in response to the shameful news that Michelle O’Neill is to attend events with British and unionist politicians and their military leaders next Sunday, where she will also lay a wreath honouring British soldiers and RUC members killed during the conflict.

"The same forces that murdered men, women, children, and priests with impunity.

"For many families throughout our county, and beyond, this will be devastating."

The BBC quoted Ms O'Neill as saying she "absolutely understands" such sentiments but that "this is about leadership".

Serena Hamilton, 55, was seven-and-a-half when she lost her father David Graham in an IRA attack.

"She can stand proudly for her martyrs, yet she's going to stand at a remembrance service on Sunday," she said.

"Is she going to come out openly and say it was wrong what happened? They play word games all the time.

"Why now? It’s still only a PR stunt because Sinn Fein have been highlighted so much in the news this last wee while.

"It's certainly not the hand of friendship because as far as I'm concerned there's a lot more they need to be doing before just going to a remembrance service.

"Michelle O'Neill will need to stand as First Minister and [leader] of her party and actually say the murder of the security forces was totally and utterly wrong."

On the idea of the move as a PR distraction, Mr Gault – also 55, and who was badly wounded in the Enniskillen bombing which killed his father Samuel – "definitely" agrees, saying it amounts to "taking the limelight away from other things going on".

“It's to try and paint a better picture: Sinn Fein, hand of friendship, and all that auld rubbish,” he said.

He added: "I just think it's hypocritical, particularly when in the past she has failed to condemn what the IRA did.

"There'll be people going to the annual remembrance service to commemorate those that were murdered.

"I understand that we have to move forward, but you can't move forward if you don't condemn the past. If there's no justice, history will keep repeating itself.