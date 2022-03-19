Sir Jeffrey said Sinn Fein would use its potential emergence as first party in Stormont to promote its “radical all-Ireland agenda” including a push for a constitutional referendum.

He said the election up ahead was the most important in a generation for unionists.

In a speech to the DUP Executive and party candidates on Saturday, Sir Jeffrey will say anyone who believes that the prospect of Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald touring world capitals demanding a border poll was a recipe for stability is “living in fool’s paradise.”

The DUP leader said: “Just look at this week. Whilst all of Washington and New York were hailing their Irish ancestry and focussed on Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein were not promoting Londonderry as a place to invest as they were taking out half page adverts in the New York Times and Washington Post claiming now was the time for a border poll. “

Sir Jeffrey said he had a message for Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill as well as Scottish First Minister Nichola Sturgeon: “Stop obsessing about a border poll and focus on what matters to people.”

He appealed for unionist unity in the election in the face of Sinn Fein’s campaign for a border poll.

The Lagan Valley MP revealed the DUP’s election slogan – “Moving Forward Together” – which he said reflected his wish to see pan-unionist co-operation in the contest.

But Sir Jeffrey also stressed that the DUP slogan emphasised the party’s wish for nationalists and unionists to drive Northern Ireland forward together.

“Unionism will only move forward when we move forward together and remember who we are really competing against.

“In 47 days, every vote cast will matter. In 47 days, each voter will be faced with a stark choice. Between a positive vision for Northern Ireland – focussed on the issues that really matter – or one centred on the chaos and division of Sinn Fein’s border poll plans,” he said.

Calling on unionist voters to stand behind the DUP on May 5, Sir Jeffrey added: “This is not about posts or titles. It’s about determining where Northern Ireland is focused.

“It’s about who sets the agenda. It’s about ensuring Northern Ireland moves forward, not backwards and in the right direction, not the wrong one.”

The DUP confirmed yesterday that it was running two candidates in its leader’s Lagan Valley Westminster constituency – Sir Jeffrey and outgoing First Minister Paul Givan.

Traditional Unionist Voice said it was significant that the DUP was only running two candidates this time around in Lagan Valley when it had almost won three seats there in the last Assembly election.

A TUV spokesperson said: “One needs to remember that not that long ago the DUP had four seats in Lagan Valley.

“In the last Assembly election, they were just a few hundred votes off taking a third.