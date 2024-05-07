Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy 'advised by his doctor to rest pending scheduled medical tests'

A prominent Stormont minister will not appear at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as scheduled after receiving medical advice.
By Rebecca Black
Published 7th May 2024, 17:28 BST
The current Economy Minister Conor Murphy served as Finance Minister in Northern Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was due to appear before the inquiry along with a number of other Stormont Ministers, including Lord Weir, Diane Dodds, Deirdre Hargey and Caral Ni Chuilin on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said Mr Murphy has been advised to rest pending medical tests.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has been advised to rest pending medical tests and will therefore miss a scheduled appearance at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday

He is also not responding to a motion in the Assembly on Tuesday, she said.

“Conor Murphy has been advised by his doctor to rest pending scheduled medical tests,” she said.

“He informed the Speaker on Friday that he would not be available to respond to an economy motion in the Assembly today.

“He has also informed the Covid Inquiry that he will not be able to attend a hearing, scheduled for this week, also on medical advice.

“First and foremost I wish Conor well and a full and speedy recovery. It is essential that, while under medical supervision he follows fully the medical advice he has been given and takes the time to rest and recover.”

