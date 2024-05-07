Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The current Economy Minister Conor Murphy served as Finance Minister in Northern Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was due to appear before the inquiry along with a number of other Stormont Ministers, including Lord Weir, Diane Dodds, Deirdre Hargey and Caral Ni Chuilin on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said Mr Murphy has been advised to rest pending medical tests.

He is also not responding to a motion in the Assembly on Tuesday, she said.

“Conor Murphy has been advised by his doctor to rest pending scheduled medical tests,” she said.

“He informed the Speaker on Friday that he would not be available to respond to an economy motion in the Assembly today.

“He has also informed the Covid Inquiry that he will not be able to attend a hearing, scheduled for this week, also on medical advice.