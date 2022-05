The seat on the Executive fell vacant after the SDLP’s Nichola Mallon failed to be re elected in North Belfast in the recent Assembly election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SDLP refused to nominate another MLA to fill the seat, arguing that with its reduced mandate, it was not entitled to take up a seat.

Ministers remain in a caretaking role until a new executive is nominated.