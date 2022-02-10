Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald congratulates Queen on ‘lifetime of service’

Mrs McDonald was reacting to the news that a tree is to be planted in the grounds of Parliament Buildings at Stormont to mark the jubilee.

The republican party leader said: “I think it is important that we are respectful of the identity of our citizens who are British.

“I think that is entirely appropriate and I welcome that decision.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media at city hall in Belfast on Thursday

“For those who will celebrate the jubilee, I wish them well and a good jubilee and for those of us that don’t I believe we are now big enough, bold enough, generous enough to acknowledge the identity of others.”

She added: “Can I also extend to the British Queen a word of congratulations because 70 years is quite some record.

“That is what you call a lifetime of service.”

Permission was granted by the Assembly Commission this week for the tree planting.

The commission, made up of representatives of the main Stormont parties, has responsibility for Parliament Buildings.

Last month, Finance Minister Conor Murphy ordered a review of the policy of which events can be commemorated in the Stormont estate following a row over a decision to prevent the tree planting.