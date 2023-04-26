The unionist party said that nationalist dominated councils across NI had blocked unionist attempts to mark the royal occasion and that there needed to be a change in attitude and policy from Sinn Fein on the monarchy.

Sinn Fein faced criticism from the DUP, TUV, People Before Profit and Aontu for the decision to attend the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the party’s leader at Stormont said the gesture demonstrated her commitment to building good relations and advancing peace and reconciliation.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster earlier this month. Unionists say that Michelle O'Neill's decision to attend his coronation next month means that nationalists should unblock celebrations at council levels across NI.

In September, she attended the Queen’s funeral service in London.

The move to attend the coronation is the latest signal of the vastly improved relations between the republican movement and the monarchy since the outset of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles III,” said Ms O’Neill.

“We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

Sinn Fein's vice president Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media on the Falls Road, Belfast where she has announced that she will attend the coronation of King Charles III in London on May 6.

“I am an Irish republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London.”

But DUP spokesman on Local Government Brian Kingston MLA has said that while the decision is a step in the right direction, he is calling on Sinn Fein to demonstrate its commitment to a shared future by supporting the Union Flag being raised on all publicly funded buildings on Coronation Day.

“Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at the Coronation is an improvement on previous refusals at similar such royal occasions, but needs communicated to rank and file Sinn Fein elected members," he said. "In many minority unionist Councils Sinn Fein opposed unionist plans to mark the Coronation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If Sinn Fein truly believes in building a shared future, then they should have no problem in supporting the Union Flag being raised on all public buildings to mark the Coronation.

"Sinn Fein elected members have led a campaign in Councils across Northern Ireland to remove every element of Royalty and aspects of Britishness. This decision by Michelle O’Neill must be about more than a photograph, there needs to be a change of wider policy and attitude by Sinn Fein.”

The TUV was sceptical of Ms O’Neill’s motives. "While Ms O'Neill will attend the Coronation of HM the King for cynical political reasons, the vast majority will be there to celebrate a seminal moment in our nation's history," the party said.

"The media would do well to remember that this is an occasion when the UK will unite to celebrate the monarchy. No one should be distracted by the attendance of representatives of the movement which murdered the King's great uncle and continue to defend the campaign in which that murder featured."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the decision to attend the coronation was “shameful”.

“Gross wealth inequality, inherited privilege, and empire are nothing to celebrate. Sinn Féin should be ashamed of the decision to attend King Charles’ coronation.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said the UK legacy bill will be passed soon - giving UK military personnel “an amnesty for the murder of people here in Ireland”.