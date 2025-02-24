Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Sinn Fein’s boycott of the traditional White House St Patrick’s Day event is ironic – given that they attended last year when “bombs were falling on Gaza”, a DUP minister has said.

​Gordon Lyons says that he and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly will be in attendance to make sure that Northern Ireland is represented at the event.

Last week, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she would not attend the annual festivities because of US President Donald Trump's “dangerous rhetoric” on Gaza.

However, she did attend last year alongside her DUP counterpart when the conflict was at its height. The previous US administration under Joe Biden backed Israeli military efforts against Hamas after the terror group attacked Israel on October 7 2023 – killing more than 1200 people and taking 250 hostages.

Communities minister Gordon Lyons told Cool FM that Sinn Fein had taken the wrong decision.

“I think that it is ironic that whenever the bombs were falling on Gaza that they [Sinn Fein] were happy to go and get their photograph taken with Joe Biden.

“But now that President Trump is in office, and there is a ceasefire, they’re not willing to go out.

“Regardless of the politics we are going to be there and we’re going to be standing up for Northern Ireland”.

The DUP minister said: “I'm going because I want to promote Northern Ireland, and I want to make sure that Northern Ireland is represented in the US.

“This is a time of year where we can have some of the focus around St Patrick's Day, and I want to make sure that we're doing everything that we can to tell those decision makers and influential people about who we are and what it is that we're trying to do.

“Within my own department's remit, we've been working hard over the last year to highlight those connections that exist, to highlight the work of the Ulster Scots in establishing America – signing the Declaration of Independence.

“So I think we have something unique that we can tap into, and I look forward to doing that”.