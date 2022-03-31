Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: DUP backs windfall tax on energy firms

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson criticised the government’s decision to ban the use of red diesel for the construction and quarry industries

Sir Jeffrey also vowed that the DUP would fight for the establishment of a “Northern Ireland hydrogen hub” to turn the Province into a world leader in clean energy,

At a business breakfast in Ballymena, the Lagan Valley MP criticised the government’s decision to ban the use of red diesel for the construction and quarry industries arguing that the move will not help the environment and will drive up costs for consumers.

He said a “Northern Ireland energy hub” needed to be developed so that “it powers our transport whether we are in a jumbo jet, a John Deere tractor or a JCB digger”.

The DUP leader described the loss of the rebate for red diesel as a “tax grab” by the government.

“It will drive up costs for consumers whether it’s their meats in refrigerated lorries or their homes being built,” he said.

On the windfall tax, which was first advocated during the start of the energy/cost-of-living crisis by the Labour Party, Sir Jeffrey said: “As part of our five-point plan we are supporting calls for a windfall tax on energy firms and we want to make going green affordable to more homes in Northern Ireland. We want to see an Energy Support Payment to help hard-pressed families as well as more help with energy efficiency schemes for householders.”

Sir Jeffrey also outlined the benefits of a hydrogen hub: “I am fully behind the exploration of hydrogen as a sustainable form of energy for vehicles. This can be transformative for our public transport as well as our heavy plant and haulage energy needs.”