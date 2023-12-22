The DUP leader says the party will continue to work on efforts to restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market, as he reflects on the year’s political events in his Christmas message.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has given his annual Christmas message to Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Looking back on a year in which the party has continued its boycott of the Stormont institutions in protest at the Windsor Framework, Sir Jeffrey says progress had been made – and there is more to be done.

“Over the course of the last year much work has been completed on a number of issues. We have seen local councillors elected for another council term, while the issues impacting Northern Ireland have been championed in Parliament. We continue to work to secure new arrangements that restore Northern Ireland’s place in the Union and the United Kingdom internal market. We want to see the restoration of the delicate political balances in Northern Ireland and the Assembly and Executive again taking decisions for the good of Northern Ireland.

“Over the course of recent months significant progress has been made in our negotiations with the Government. We will continue to work on these issues until we secure what must be achieved. Had it not been for our actions, progress would not have been made and there would have been no prospect of securing and remedying the harm done to Northern Ireland by the Protocol”, he said.

The Lagan Valley MP said that Christmas is a time for reflection, and an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. He added: “We remember those on Christmas Day and throughout this holiday period who will be on duty whether through keeping us safe and delivering vital public services or other sacrifices and acts of kindness in which they engage. They sacrifice time with their family so others can receive the care and support they need.

“Amongst the celebrations, the excitement and the presents, Christmas is rooted in an unchanging message for changing times. The birth of Christ, leaving the splendours of Heaven and taking on the human yet sinless form, in those humble surroundings of Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago is as relevant a message of hope and delivery for today’s troubled world as it was at the time of His birth”.

Sir Jeffrey added: “Christmas however can be a difficult time for many. Loneliness and loss can often be felt most deeply at this time of year, even by those surrounded by family and friends.

“The first Christmas was a declaration of the good news for everyone. It was the gift of hope and salvation to the world. As we look at the presents under the tree and children's excitement grows for the visit of Santa, we can remember that the greatest gift we have been given was the gift of hope on that first Christmas Day."

The festive message comes at a crucial time for the party. The DUP doesn’t believe that the negotiations with the government over the Windsor Framework have concluded, despite the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris stating that they were “effectively” over. It remains to be seen whether enough can be achieved to satisfy some senior figures in the party who want fundamental changes to the Protocol – changes of a kind the EU have ruled out.

Yesterday, Sammy Wilson told the News Letter that the government’s position on the Irish Sea border is still “not sufficient” to warrant going back to Stormont – and pledged that the party will pay no heed to what he called a £3.3bn “bribe” from the government for a return to Stormont.

Mr Wilson said he wouldn’t embark on a “public negotiation” via the media, and did not want to go into specific details, “other than to say that what's offered will not resolve the issues – that's why we haven't agreed any of the deal, and we'll keep on pressing”.

The East Antrim MP said: “They [the government] know what needs to be done and they've got to address those issues. I mean, the border in the Irish Sea has to go.

"We've seen in the past two weeks in parliament, first of all, the Rwanda bill couldn't apply fully to Northern Ireland, and where the animal rights / transport of live animals bill could not apply in Northern Ireland either.