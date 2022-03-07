A sign protesting against the Northern Ireland Protocol in Larne Harbour, Northern Ireland.

The DUP leader also expressed disappointment in the lack of action from the UK government on the post-Brexit mechanism.

The protocol prevented a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

But is deeply unpopular with unionists because it introduced new trade barriers in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

While the EU has given concessions on its operation, notably to ease the flow of medicines, these have not satisfied many who oppose it.

The DUP escalated their protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol last month with the resignation of Paul Givan as first minister, which also removed deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

While the other ministers remain in post, the Executive cannot function fully.

The Assembly is set to be dissolved later this month for fresh elections.

But Sir Jeffrey said he wants to see action on the protocol before a fully functioning Executive can return after the election.

Political talks are expected to follow the poll to restore the Executive.

“Of course I want to see a fully functioning Executive,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“I’m very clear about what needs to happen for progress to be made.

“I’m disappointed that the government haven’t yet taken the action that they said they would take in New Decade New Approach Agreement, to protect our place in the UK internal market.

“And until they do that it will not be business as usual in the Executive because we are being asked to implement the protocol, which is harmful to Northern Ireland, harmful to our economy, harmful to the people that we represent and that is not sustainable.”

Meanwhile, DUP MP Paul Girvan has said the protocol is impacting the government’s ability to help in this cost of living crisis.

He called on party leaders to agree to the DUP request to deliver some help to hard-pressed families at this time.

He said: “Over recent months households have been struggling to make ends meet with rising energy costs hitting families hard.

“The DUP has written to the leaders of all Executive parties with a request that we discuss and agree a package to help families facing this cost of living crisis.