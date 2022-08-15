Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He writes: “The United Kingdom, of which Northern Ireland is an integral part, is both an economic and a political union. At the heart of its construct are the Acts of Union which in 1800/1801, laid the foundations for our modern day group of nations – the most successful political and economic union in history.”

He said that if one of the chief architects of the Union, Lord Castlereagh, was alive today he would be “appalled” that the Union he helped create is now being undermined.

He writes: “As a parliamentarian and committed unionist, I believe it is timely and necessary that grassroots unionists and loyalists familiarise themselves with our legislative heritage, including the constitutional law that impacts so much on our daily lives.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

“If we are loyal to the Union then we need to understand both the law that underpins that Union and the new laws created by the protocol that threaten its viability.

“It is also crucial to understand why the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill that is currently being deliberated upon in parliament is so important to restoring our place in the Union.

“The case for the Union is strong and those of us who are its advocates are more effective when we are better informed and united in our support for it.