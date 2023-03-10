Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says ‘more work needed’ on Windsor Framework as DUP calls on public to submit their views

He made the comments as it was revealed that he is to take a delegation of DUP figures to Washington DC next week ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

He was also speaking after the government indicated that it will bring the Windsor Framework – or at least some elements of it – forward for a vote in Parliament within perhaps as little as two weeks: in other words, before the DUP has made up its mind on whether to back the deal.

Chris Heaton-Harris had said yesterday: “So, the European Parliament have its say on this, I believe, next week, and then I think there’s one more stage in the European political sphere for it to go through, so that’ll be in the next two or three weeks.

“We will be having a vote in Parliament on a similar timetable.”

In a statement from Sir Jeffrey, issued by the party a short time ago, he also provided an email address to reach the party’s eight-strong panel who are currently mulling over the merits of the Windsor Framework (at the bottom of this article).

Sir Jeffrey said: “I look forward to meeting with law makers and opinion formers in the United States next week.

"My message to them will be that it is vital Northern Ireland is able to move forward building on solid foundations – but that can only be done by respecting the views of Unionists.

Pacemaker Press 12/01/23 DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media with party colleagues Gordon Lyons and Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“The Windsor Framework represents progress but there remain areas of concern where further work and engagement are required if we are to secure arrangements that are good for the long-term interests of Northern Ireland and which can be supported by unionists as well as nationalists.

“Despite many in Dublin and Brussels telling us that the NI Protocol could not be re-negotiated progress has been made, but there is more to do.

"Whilst Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance Party would have ‘rigorously implemented’ the Protocol, we have held our nerve and will keep working to get it right.

“Just as some said there would be ‘no re-negotiation’, our determination has proved what can be achieved. We will continue our efforts to ensure that we get an outcome that works and which can be considered against our seven tests.

“The consultation panel that I have established has already commenced its work, having met on Friday morning.

"As we continue to engage in discussions with the Government I would encourage a broad section of unionism and loyalism, businesses and all those who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union to take part in the consultation process.

"The group has elected Peter Robinson to act as its chair and over the next number of weeks the consultation group is very eager to receive written responses in the first instance and thereafter where possible to meet with a cross-section of consultees.

“We are determined to see a return to the delicate political balance within Northern Ireland where the views of unionists are valued and respected. Washington, Dublin, London and Brussels must remember that progress has only ever been made in Northern Ireland by both unionists and nationalists working together.”