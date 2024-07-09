Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Keir Starmer has declined to repeat his previous assertion that he would campaign for Northern Ireland to stay within the UK if a border poll was called – instead saying the role of the government is that of “the honest broker”.

His comments appear to show the new UK government taking a much more neutral position on the Union than has been in the case under previous Tory administrations.

The new prime minister was asked by the BBC about comments he made in the past in which he said he would campaign for Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK if a border poll was held in his lifetime – and whether he is a unionist at heart.

Sir Keir did not repeat his past view that he would campaign for Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont yesterday Pic: William Cherry/PressEye

He said: “This is provided for by the Good Friday Agreement, the framework is set out and I am absolutely committed to the Good Friday Agreement.

“Today is a recommitment to that and to the approach and the role of the UK Government in that as the honest broker.

“I am the Prime Minister for the whole of the UK, elected into office just a few days ago.

“But to reaffirm the importance of the principles of the Good Friday Agreement is part and parcel of why I am here today.”

His remarks came as Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald repeated her prediction that there would be a border poll by 2030, adding the issue of Irish reunification has “has never been more alive”.

She said she used yesterday’s meeting with Sir Keir to urge him not to “bury his head in the sand” on the question of Irish unity.

However, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said there was no mood in Northern Ireland for engaging in a “never ending, repetitive psychodrama” about a border poll.

The East Belfast MP laughed at Ms McDonald’s belief that a border poll will happen by 2030.