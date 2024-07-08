Sir Keir Starmer places focus on stability in Northern Ireland as he meets leaders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Keir Starmer placed a focus on preserving stability in Northern Ireland as he held talks with the region’s political leaders as part of his tour of the devolved regions.

The Prime Minister met Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly early on Monday before holding meetings with delegations from the five main Stormont parties.

Sir Keir’s visit to Belfast followed his trip to Scotland on Sunday.

He will visit Wales later on Monday to round off his whistlestop trip around the capital cities.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the media in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, following a meeting with party leaders, during his tour of the UK following Labour's victory in the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Monday July 8, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“I have made clear that being here on day three of the new Labour Government is a clear statement of intent about the importance of Northern Ireland to me and my Government, about resetting relationships and moving forward in a respectful, collaborative way,” the Labour leader told reporters in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

“We have had very constructive and positive discussions this morning.

“I have been very clear that my Government has a mandate for change, for stability here in Northern Ireland and a different way of doing politics.”

Sir Keir said his Government was also committed to improving relations between the UK and Ireland.

(left to right) Deputy First Minister Emma little-Pengelly, DUP party leader Gavin Robinson MP, Sammy Wilson MP, and Paul Girvan MLA (also Minister of Education), address the media in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, following a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, during the PM's tour of the UK following Labour's victory in the 2024 General Election.

The Irish government has taken a legal case in the European Court of Human Rights against the previous government’s controversial legacy laws that had offered a limited form of immunity for perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

The Labour leader vowed to repeal those contentious legislative provisions ahead of the election.

“I have already had discussions with the Taoiseach (Simon Harris) and others, again to make it clear the approach I will take to reset and make sure those relationships are collaborative, that they are respectful,” Sir Keir said.

“Of course there are issues, including in relation to (legacy) litigation.

“But the most important thing is the way in which we will approach this.

“I treat the mandate that I was given in the General Election as a mandate for doing politics differently, a mandate for stability, much-needed stability.

“I think one of the big problems of the last 14 years, but particularly the last six to eight years, has been instability, a lot of chopping and changing.

“That all ends today.

“I have had very constructive discussions not only here in Northern Ireland but with the Taoiseach earlier on.”

The Prime Minister arrived at Stormont Castle early on Monday morning at the start of his first full week in office, ahead of travelling to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly greeted Sir Keir and new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn at the castle entrance before they held a meeting inside.

Ms O’Neill congratulated Sir Keir on his electoral success and they discussed Westminster and Stormont parliamentary schedules.

After half an hour with Stormont’s leaders, the Prime Minister then moved on to Parliament Buildings, where he was greeted at the foot of the landmark steps by Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots.