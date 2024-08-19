Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prime Minister is to discuss the recent riots with the head of Northern Ireland’s police service during a visit to the region today

At least 20 police officers were injured in a spate of violent incidents across early August in Northern Ireland.

Bricks, petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown at officers as anti-immigration protests brought wider unrest to areas such as Belfast and Londonderry.

Cars were set alight and a number of businesses were severely damaged.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media outside Arden Academy in Solihull, West Midlands

Elsewhere, a petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in Newtownards.

Dozens of people have been arrested and charged with offences such as rioting and racially-motivated hate crimes.

Young children were also involved in some of the street disturbances.

Sir Keir Starmer will arrive in Belfast on Monday, where he is expected to be briefed by PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher on operational details relating to the recent unrest.

Abdelkader Al Alloush, Shop Owner on the Donegal road after another night of rioting and looting in the Sandy Row area.

The pair will also discuss wider policing challenges in Northern Ireland as part of their second engagement since the Prime Minister took office.

Mr Boutcher has described the PSNI as an “outlier” in terms of funding when compared to police services in England, Scotland, Wales or the Republic of Ireland.

The PSNI requested the support of scores of officers from Police Scotland to help with the response to the unrest.

It came as PSNI numbers remain more than 1,000 officers below recommended levels.

Sir Keir will also meet with rank-and-file PSNI officers from across the community who have been directly involved in responding to the violent disorder seen in parts of Belfast.