Sirens blare from mobile phones in test of national emergency alert system

A mobile phone sounds with an alarm during a national emergency alert test, as part of Government efforts to improve national resilience for future crises. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Siren sounds blared from mobile phones across Northern Ireland on Sunday in a test of the UK’s national emergency alert system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 3pm, mobiles connected to 4G and 5G networks vibrated and sounded for about 10 seconds in the second test of the system – after the first in 2023.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said tens of millions of phones successfully sounded across the UK during the test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He posted on X saying: “Tens of millions of phones successfully sounded across the country during today’s Emergency Alert test.

“This is an important step in keeping people safe during national emergencies.”

In the Ireland v New Zealand Women’s Rugby World Cup at Brighton there was an announcement on the big screen a minute before the alert and then the referee briefly paused the match while it was happening.

And theatre-goers were advised to turn their phones off and drivers urged not to be distracted behind the wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobile phone users received a message making clear that the alert was a drill.

The Government has used the system to issue real warnings five times, including in January during Storm Eowyn to warn people in Scotland and Northern Ireland about severe weather.

Approximately 3.5 million people across Wales and south-west England received an alert during Storm Darragh last December.

A 500kg unexploded Second World War bomb found in a Plymouth back garden triggered a warning to some 50,000 phones in February last year.