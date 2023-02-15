Meanwhile the Irish government also offered tributes to her, calling her a “true European”.

Following the shock news this morning that Ms Sturgeon is to depart her dual roles as Scottish First Minister and SNP party chief, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood said: “Nicola Sturgeon has made an immense contribution to her country as First Minister, her party as SNP leader, and the politics of these islands as the leader of the Scottish independence movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her decision to resign is, of course, a shock but no one can question the enduring commitment and care she has demonstrated to Scotland and the Scottish people.

File photo dated 4/12/2019 of SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon holding a baby in Dalkeith

“Nicola’s legacy stretches far beyond Scottish politics.

"She has undeniably demonstrated that a movement for independence is made stronger when you set out an ambitious plan for what a new country will look like, how it will care for its citizens and how it can deliver on the aspirations of all its people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But more than that, she has shown how that can be done using the power and potential of devolved government for more than a decade.

"There are lessons in that for those of us who believe in a New Ireland.

“On behalf of the SDLP, I want to pass on my sincere well wishes to Nicola Sturgeon as she begins a new phase of her political life.”

Meanwhile Irish premier Leo Varadkar issued a statement saying: “I had the pleasure to work with Nicola through the British Irish Council and met her on a number of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also welcomed her to Government Buildings in Ireland during my first tenure as Taoiseach.

“I always found Nicola a very warm person, articulate and thoughtful, and a very capable politician, who showed huge commitment to her country. She was also a true European.

“I wish Nicola and her family the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad