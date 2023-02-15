SNP boss Nicola Sturgeon quits: Sinn Fein hails her 'huge strides' towards taking Scotland out of UK

Ms Sturgeon announced in a press conference this morning that she was quitting as both SNP chief and Scotland’s First Minister.

Aged 52, she has been involved in Scottish separatist activism since her mid-teens, and has led Scotland for the last eight years.

Regional Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill issued a statement this afternoon saying: “It is with regret that I learned of Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to stand down after eight years as First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) met with Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill

“As a friend and colleague, we have worked closely together in recent years, and I have seen the depth of dedication, commitment and energy that Nicola has given.

“I wish to pay tribute to the huge strides she has made in advancing the campaign for Scottish independence, the strong stance against Brexit and the undermining of devolution by the Tories in London.“The world of politics and all those of us who have had the great pleasure of working with Nicola Sturgeon will miss her leadership.

