SNP boss Nicola Sturgeon quits: Sinn Fein hails her 'huge strides' towards taking Scotland out of UK
The leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland has offered warm words to departing SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, praising the “huge strides” she made towards Scottish independence.
Ms Sturgeon announced in a press conference this morning that she was quitting as both SNP chief and Scotland’s First Minister.
Aged 52, she has been involved in Scottish separatist activism since her mid-teens, and has led Scotland for the last eight years.
Regional Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill issued a statement this afternoon saying: “It is with regret that I learned of Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to stand down after eight years as First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party.
“As a friend and colleague, we have worked closely together in recent years, and I have seen the depth of dedication, commitment and energy that Nicola has given.
“I wish to pay tribute to the huge strides she has made in advancing the campaign for Scottish independence, the strong stance against Brexit and the undermining of devolution by the Tories in London.“The world of politics and all those of us who have had the great pleasure of working with Nicola Sturgeon will miss her leadership.
“She leaves a legacy for which anyone in politics or public life would be rightly proud and I want to take this opportunity to offer every good wish to Nicola and Peter for the future.”