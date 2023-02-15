SNP boss Nicola Sturgeon quits: TUV says her goal of a broken-up UK 'is as far away as ever'

Ms Sturgeon announced in a press conference this morning that she was quitting as both SNP chief and Scotland’s First Minister.

Aged 52, she has been involved in Scottish separatist activism since her mid-teens, and has led Scotland for the last eight years.

Mr Allister said: “Having come to the office in the aftermath of Scotland’s place within the United Kingdom being cemented by the will of the Scottish people in the 2014 referendum, Nicola Sturgeon leaves the post of First Minister with her goal of breaking up the UK as far away as ever.

“With polls showing support for maintaining the unity of our country is strong and consistent, Ms Sturgeon whatever her electoral success quits as First Minister of a devolved region of the United Kingdom and with her goal of independence a distant pipe dream.

“Her pursuit of a woke agenda when it came to the gender recognition was the final nail in her political coffin and should act as warning to other politicians who would seek to go down a similar road."

The latter line is believed to be a reference partly to the decision by Ms Sturgeon and the SNP to embrace new “hate crime” laws which critics contend could unreasonably curb freedom of speech.

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021, voted through with her backing, sought to “consolidate, modernise and extend existing hate crime legislation”, by expanding the offence of "stirring up hatred" beyond race to include such things as “gender identity”.

Among those objecting to it was comedy stalwart Rowan Atkinson, who put his name to a joint letter with other luminaries, saying that “the unintended consequences of this well meaning bill risk stifling freedom of expression, and the ability to articulate or criticise religious and other beliefs [and] could frustrate rational debate and discussion”.

Mr Allister was also referring to the SNP-driven Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

In short, the bill passed late in 2022 made it easier to obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate, which legally alters a person’s status from male to female (or vice-versa).

More on that below.

As for independence, an online YouGov opinion poll of 1,088 adults in late January this year found, in response to the question ‘should Scotland be an independent country?’, 40% of respondents said yes, 46% said no, 4% said they would not vote, and 10% said they did not know.

The 2014 referendum produced a result of 45% in favour of independence, and 55% against.

