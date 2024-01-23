SNP says re-joining the EU single market would solve NI 'mess'
Tory MP Ms Mordaunt – leader of the house – appeared to be referring to Great Britain, as Northern Ireland remains aligned to the EU single market for goods and has full unfettered access to it.
Responding to the government announcing plans to legislate to extend the Stormont election deadline – the Scottish National Party’s Deidre Brock said the longer the issue drags on the more the people of Northern Ireland suffer - “and that is frankly unforgiveable”.
The Edinburgh North and Leith MP said: “I regret too that we are seeing parliamentary business created on the hoof – again by this government. Particularly in such a serious and sensitive area. But here we are again. Many of us warned of exactly this problem arising. We’re here because of a mess of the UK government’s making. It refuses to acknowledge that the easiest way of resolving it would be closer alignment with the EU. That would make much of this go away. Instead the Brexit boorach rumbles on. A boorach this government caused and is unwilling to face up to and sort”.
She continued: “Will this government ever acknowledge its role in creating this mess, and reconsider its hard-line rejection of the sensible option – that of returning to the single market”.
Tory MP and Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt said “The honourable lady tempts me to go into detail on single market, customs union and the price that we would be paying for that”.
She continued: “She will know that bringing forward this legislation is tied to talks and negotiations that have been going on. That is why we are dealing with the timetable that we are.”
Trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain are at the root of the stalled Stormont institutions. The DUP withdrew the first minister Paul Givan almost two years ago in protest at the NI Protocol which puts the province on an unequal footing with the rest of the UK.
