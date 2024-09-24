Sorcha Eastwood rules herself out of running for Alliance deputy leader role
Nominations opened earlier this month to replace Stephen Farry in the role.
Ms Eastwood is among the party’s highest-profile representatives and had been linked in reports to the deputy position.
She became an MP at the general election earlier this year, winning the Lagan Valley seat that had previously been held by former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
In a social media post, Ms Eastwood said: “Lot of speculation re nominations for Alliance Deputy Leader.
“My heart lies with the people of Lagan Valley who trusted me to be their MP.
“This is a very special job which I love and is a privilege to do.
“That’s my focus and I’ll continue to play my part as part of our leadership team.”
Mr Farry announced his resignation as deputy leader after he was unsuccessful in his bid to be re-elected as MP for North Down.
He had been deputy leader of Alliance since 2016.
The party had previously said nominations for the role will remain open until September 26.
A special meeting of delegates is to take place next month to select the successful candidate to work alongside Alliance leader Naomi Long.
Any serving MLA or MP can be nominated for the role.
Mr Farry will remain as deputy until his replacement takes up the role.
He previously said it had been a privilege to serve in the role, and that he is now considering his next steps after having served as a councillor, MLA, Stormont minister and MP.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.