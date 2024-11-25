Sorcha Eastwood says assisted dying bill goes against 'societal norm on suicide prevention' and hasn't been properly scrutinised

The Alliance Party's sole MP has announced she will not back a bill on assisted dying. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has said she won’t be backing a bill to legalise assisted dying – saying the legislation hasn’t received enough scrutiny and “stands in contrast to the established societal norm around suicide prevention”.

​MPs will vote this Friday on a private members bill by Labour’s Kim Leadbeater – who says she has no doubts “whatsoever” about the proposed legislation.

But Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “profoundly concerned” by the legislation, not just for religious reasons but because it could create a “slippery slope towards death on demand”.

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood announced on social media on Friday evening that she would oppose the legislation – and has now told the News Letter in more detail about her reasoning.

While Alliance representatives have a free vote on the issue, it’s likely that most would back the principles behind the legislation.

But Ms Eastwood says she has been lobbied strongly by doctors, disability groups, and “thousands of people in Lagan Valley to oppose this and I will do so”.

The Alliance MP said: “On a personal level, I have huge concerns that palliative care is not adequately funded and many hospices are reliant on charity fundraising. Palliative care needs to be funded properly and staffing also needs to reflect this. If this Bill were to be enacted, as things currently stand with the underfunding of hospice and palliative care, it would not be a level playing field.

“I also worry greatly that many people who receive a cancer diagnosis would feel that there are no other options and that really weighs on my heart and my mind. Many disability activists across Northern Ireland have contacted me and explained their concerns about the proposed Bill and I agree with them- many of them fighting daily for just basic rights”.

Sorcha Eastwood’s husband has been undergoing treatment for a rare form of blood cancer. She believes the “safeguards” in the bill “are just not robust enough, and leave too many details to be decided later” – and that too many key aspects of the bill “have not gone through a process of scrutiny, and as a result are simply not precise enough”.

She says it may also conflict with human rights – and “stands in contrast to the established societal norm around suicide prevention, particularly concerning when some notable supporters of the Bill argue that anyone should be allowed to have an assisted death under any circumstances.

“This does not sit comfortably with me, given the prevalence of mental health issues throughout Northern Ireland and the fact that we are trying to desperately end deaths by suicide in this country” she said.

The Alliance MP said that “five hours of a debate on a matter of life and death is inadequate and voting blind on something as serious as this does not a good law make. Of course most people have sympathy and rarely are MPs asked to legislate on life and death and it is a heavy burden. I have my own life experiences though that have shaped my thinking and I want people to understand that I am not passing judgement on anyone on either side of this argument- it is too important and too personal. What I am and should be concerned with, is the safety of people and making good law. I cannot say in all good conscience that this process or this Bill provide for either”.

The Lagan Valley MP says the focus should be on “assisted living”. She said: “All of us should be striving to assist people to live, to support them to have a good life and to tackle the societal and inbuilt bias, discrimination and inequality that impacts gravely on people's lives.