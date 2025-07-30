Fermanagh business leaders have called for greater care for rural healthcare needs - after a patient watchdog prompted a consultation about removing a core NHS service to be put on ice.

Two weeks ago Health Minister Mike Nesbitt called on the Western Health Trust to pause its consultation on the permanent removal of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

Emergency general surgery deals with acute abdominal pain, infections, bleeding and trauma and involves operations such as removing gall bladders, appendix or parts of the bowel.

The service was temporarily suspended at the Enniskillen hospital in 2022 due to a shortage of qualified staff.

On 3 July the Western Trust's board agreed to consult on the permanent removal of the service.

However, concerns about the consultation were raised by the Patient and Client Council (PSS), after which the minister suspended it.

Now, several weeks later, 30 major business employers from Fermanagh have welcomed the intervention of the minister and the PCC.

In the joint statement, the business leaders said the decision to pause the consultation was appropriate over the summer, noting that Stormont is in recess and many people are on holidays.

The joint statement said: “The time has come for decision makers at the Western Trust and Department of Health to meaningfully engage with the people of Fermanagh, hospital campaigners, elected politicians and the business community."

They said a plan by local campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) provides an alternative way forward which meets local needs.

“Our staff and their families deserve healthcare they can depend on. Economic growth in Fermanagh depends on consistent, accessible services—from GP care to emergency response services, and for a long time the system has been failing. From a business perspective we require an invest to save approach not slash and burn.”

The statement continued: “This is a defining moment for the 300,000 people of the Western Trust. As employers, we have a duty of care. Our staff need access to emergency surgery close to home.

"The current process of transferring emergency surgical patients to Altnagelvin is deeply flawed and we know that current Health and Social Care capacity already fails to meet demand and is unable to facilitate a resilient ambulance system. This has been articulated repeatedly by respected healthcare professionals, regulators and trade unions.”

The Western Trust responded by referring to a statement it issued on 17 July.

It said: "We fully respect the Minister’s request this week to take cognisance of the feedback to date around the content, scheduling and timescales of the consultation process.

"The Trust supported by the DoH remains fully committed to the long term development and vision for SWAH.”

It highlighted that the South West Acute Hospital “continues to be a successful acute hospital, providing high quality care” and with a Consultant-led Emergency Department.”

The temporary transfer of emergency general surgery to Altnagelvin Hospital continues, it noted.

The Board also apologised “for the uncertainty that has been created for the public as a result of these events” and said there would be “a revised process of consultation and engagement”.

The letter was signed by 30 businesses, including Belleek Pottery, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and Lodges, Balcas, Greentown and Encirc and Mannok.