Three Stormont ministers have been rebuked by the Speaker of the Assembly for making significant announcements via the media.

On the first plenary sitting following the summer recess, Edwin Poots said he regretted that he had to raise again that ministers should bring such announcements first to the Assembly.

He singled out Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Education Minister Paul Givan as he made his point.

“This was raised with me about the Infrastructure Minister making announcements to the media in the Great Hall about the A5 but not coming to the chamber,” he told MLAs.

Speaker of Northern Ireland Assembly Edwin Poots has rebuked DUP, Sinn Fein and UUP ministers for making significant announcements via the media

“Last week the Minister of Health made an announcement on a review of gender identity services by press statement with no written statement to Members, no request to come to the House today.

“Then this morning the Education Minister gave an interview in the BBC about changes to gender identity guidance and policies in schools, but again, no request to come to the House.”

He added: “I can’t be clearer that this is a role of the Assembly to hold ministers to account, and while there is a role for written statements, ministers should, as much as possible, bring policy changes to this House first and foremost, so that they can be questioned by you on behalf of the public.

