Split in feminist movement over transgender ideology once again on show in Belfast on International Women's Day weekend

A statement has been issued from the firm Kelly PR on behalf of the organisers, admonishing people who challenge transgenderism.

In 2022, a breakaway International Women’s Day rally was held in Belfast by feminist campaigners who object to trans ideology: Two feminist rallies in Belfast illustrate split in movement over transgenderism

There was a similar protest-and-counter-protest in the city last year too over the appearance of Posie Parker, a critic of trans activism: Father Ted creator Graham Linehan joins 'Posie Parker' for rally against transgender activism in Belfast on Sunday

Alexa Moore speaking outside Belfast City Hall

Some feminists feel that letting men self-identify as women effectively renders the term meaningless, and makes it impossible to keep things like women’s sports and changing rooms exclusively for females.

Saturday’s rally was organised by Reclaim the Agenda, which describes itself as “a coalition of feminist, youth, LGBTQ+ and community organisations” that “mobilises women to promote feminist activism through education, campaigning and celebration”.

It took the form of a parade from Writer’s Square in the north of the city centre to City Hall, where a number of speakers addressed the crowd.

The 11/1 form lodged with the Parades Commission said there would be 1,000 participants, and organisers have since claimed the real number was higher.

An International Women’s Day Rally attracted hundreds of people who walked from Writer's Square to Belfast City Hall

Among those attending were Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy, and there were banners for the Green Party and People Before Profit, as well as the PCS, CWU, UNISON and NIPSA trade unions, plus a number of Palestinian flags and signs opposing violence against women.

Other messages carried by marchers included, “well-behaved women seldom make history”, “crush phallic imperialism”, “free periods, free Palestine” (alongside an image of a bloodied tampon), and “I knit so I don’t kill people”.

The post-event statement issued on Sunday said "two speakers scheduled to appear at Belfast’s International Women’s Day rally on Saturday withdrew for their own protection”.

It said one of the speakers, a Palestinian refugee and member of the Anaka Women’s Collective, withdrew because of the “increasingly hostile environment experienced by refugees and asylum seekers”.

An International Women’s Day Rally attracted hundreds of people who walked from Writer's Square to Belfast City Hall. Pictures by Graham Baalham-Curry/PressEye

It added that the second speaker, “a young LBTQ+ women [sic],” withdrew after “witnessing the vitriolic online abuse directed at another speaker from that community”.

This is likely a reference to Alexa Moore, a former director of Transgender NI who now works for the Rainbow Project, who spoke at the event on Saturday.

Moore was originally male but now identifies as a woman.

The statement from Kelly PR quoted Reclaim the Agenda as saying: “We will not allow our movement to be divided. We will not allow women to be silenced. We will also resist any attempts to restrict our right to protest.

“We also condemn the actions of often faceless people online posting hate speech who are appropriating feminism and aligning themselves with right-wing and patriarchal movements.

"We are unequivocal that our intersectional feminism not only includes but needs trans women.”

The statement also said that there was “great sadness and anger” among the Anaka Women’s Collective, adding: “The rhetoric from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, unchallenged by Keir Starmer and reinforced by media attitudes, has created a hostile environment for our members.