DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the annual "Friends of Ireland Luncheon" hosted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, during Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

​Leading a party delegation to Washington for the annual St Patrick's Day celebrations, Sir Jeffrey was speaking in the midst of a week of frenetic diplomatic activity, which repeatedly saw key US leaders voice warm support for the EU-UK agreement.

US President Joe Biden voiced strong support today for the new deal as he met the Irish premier Leo Varadkar at the White House.

The traditional St Patrick's Day events come weeks after the UK and EU struck the Windsor Framework, which aimed to reduce EU customs paperwork on goods coming to Northern Ireland from Great Britain, created by the post-Brexit mechanism - the NI Protocol.

All unionist parties have been united in arguing that the protocol undermines the union in commercial and constitutional terms.

The DUP withdrew from the powersharing assembly at Stormont just over a year ago in protest at what it saw as the lack of progress on the issues.

Speaking after his own meeting with the US President in the White House today, Sir Jeffrey told the News Letter it was a really useful opportunity to outline DUP priorities for Northern Ireland and underscore the importance of reaching a way forward which both unionists and nationalists could support.

"It builds on my engagement with the President’s National Security Adviser in the White House yesterday [Thursday]" he added.

"I have made clear that we will take our time, assess the legislation and the finer details linked to this new framework and come to decisions. We want to make Northern Ireland work but this means fundamentally that our place in the United Kingdom and its internal Market must be respected and protected in law.

"Ultimately whilst the US administration is willing to help, they must respect the views of those who live in Northern Ireland.

"We have long and proud historical connections to the United States of America and this relationship has always been hugely important to Northern Ireland economically. This week I have had doors open to me at the highest levels of government and business in the United States. There are so many who want to help ensure our children grow up in a peaceful and prosperous Northern Ireland."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the PA news agency that the US administration and other political figures in Congress had been “very understanding” of his party’s desire to take time to assess the Windsor Framework.

Also yesterday, President Biden praised NI political leaders for standing together following the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh recently.

Following the murder bid, senior figures from the main Stormont parties stood publicly with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to condemn the attack.

Mr Biden referenced the incident in a speech at a St Patrick’s Day lunch in Washington on Friday.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne was a guest at the lunch as were the leaders of the five main Stormont parties.

“Northern Ireland leaders that are here today, let me say how important it was to see you standing shoulder to shoulder with Chief Constable Byrne confirming your commitment to the future following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell,” said Mr Biden.

After the luncheon, Mr Byrne described as “quite amazing” the support offered by President Biden.