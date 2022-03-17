St Patrick’s Day plea to students: Respect Holylands residents

Mr Poots urged the authorities and agencies to “step up to the mark to protect residents”.

He acknowledged that while the St Patrick’s festival was a major social and cultural event for students “this cannot be at the expense of residents, who have suffered this chaos, disorder and anti-social behaviour for far too long”.

The DUP agriculture minister added: “Our universities, the PSNI, Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities need to ensure they take all necessary steps to ensure St Patrick’s Day is celebrated in an appropriate manner.”

Police on patrol in the Holylands on St Patrick’s Day last year

St Patrick’s Day festivities in the south Belfast student district should not degenerate into the criminal damage and verbal abuse that has marred previous celebrations, the local MP Clare Hanna said.

The SDLP MP accepted that behaviour in the Holylands has been “rotten” in recent years creating a “nightmare for local residents”.

“There is a lot public bodies and landlords need to do to regenerate and build cohesion in this neighbourhood, but that doesn’t stop anyone exercising personal responsibility and not getting involved in the ignorant, loutish behaviour that has become synonymous with the Holylands on St Patrick’s Day, and tarnishes students and young people,” Mrs Hanna said.

The South Belfast MP added: “Go out, celebrate with friends, but stay away from the Holylands this week.”

The mainly student district between Queen’s University Belfast and the River Lagan has earned a reputation over the last few decades for partying, street disorder and disruption.