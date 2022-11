Starmer challenges Sunak by suggesting PM’s allies want to renegotiate Brexit

The Labour leader was ruling out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels that would allow access to the single market after a report suggested the Government was considering the move.

His warning that "ripping up the Brexit deal would lead to years more wrangling and arguing" appeared to be an attempt to outflank the Conservatives on Brexit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have been under pressure from Tory Eurosceptics after the Sunday Times suggested senior Government figures were considering a Swiss-style deal.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

But without renegotiating the UK-EU trade deal it is unclear how Labour would "make Brexit work", and Sir Keir's intervention raises renewed questions over his leadership contest pledge to "defend free movement".

The Labour leader told the Mail on Sunday: "A Swiss deal simply wouldn't work for Britain. We'll have a stronger trading relationship and we'll reduce red tape for British business - but freedom of movement is a red line for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was part of the deal of being in the EU but since we left I've been clear it won't come back under my government."

He said he wants to "get on with what the country wants" instead of trying to broker a fresh trade agreement with Brussels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ripping up the Brexit deal would lead to years more wrangling and arguing, when we should be facing the future," he said.

"I'm worried that there are senior members of Rishi Sunak's Government who don't seem to understand that and are going round saying they want to open up the Brexit debate again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he will "always seek a close relationship with our neighbours" but reiterated that would not "be about the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement".

Mr Hunt, who voted Remain in the 2016 referendum, has been seeking to project a pro-Brexit attitude after it was suspected he was behind the Sunday Times story.

Advertisement Hide Ad