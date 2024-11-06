Starmer congratulates Trump on ‘historic’ US election victory
Mr Trump declared he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people" as he appeared on track to return to the White House as 47th President of the United States .
Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Mr Trump after the Republican politician's campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris .
The Prime Minister said: "Congratulations president-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.
"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.
"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."
The return of Mr Trump to the White House could cause diplomatic headaches for the UK, with potential splits on trade policy and US support for Ukraine and Nato .