Sir Keir Starmer said the UK-US special relationship will "continue to prosper" following Donald Trump's "historic election victory".

Mr Trump declared he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people" as he appeared on track to return to the White House as 47th President of the United States .

Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Mr Trump after the Republican politician's campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris .

The Prime Minister said: "Congratulations president-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

Donald Trump acknowledges US First Lady Melania Trump alongside their son Barron Trump during at his election watch party (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."