Starmer congratulates Trump on ‘historic’ US election victory

By PA Reporters
Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:02 BST
Sir Keir Starmer said the UK-US special relationship will "continue to prosper" following Donald Trump's "historic election victory".

Mr Trump declared he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people" as he appeared on track to return to the White House as 47th President of the United States .

Most Popular

Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Mr Trump after the Republican politician's campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Prime Minister said: "Congratulations president-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

Donald Trump acknowledges US First Lady Melania Trump alongside their son Barron Trump during at his election watch party (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
Donald Trump acknowledges US First Lady Melania Trump alongside their son Barron Trump during at his election watch party (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."

The return of Mr Trump to the White House could cause diplomatic headaches for the UK, with potential splits on trade policy and US support for Ukraine and Nato .

Related topics:Donald TrumpKeir StarmerPrime MinisterKamala HarrisLabour
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice