Starmer to meet O’Neill and Little-Pengelly in first Northern Ireland trip as PM

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Keir Starmer will meet Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as he continues his tour of the UK.

The Prime Minister is visiting Belfast following his trip to Scotland on Sunday.

He will be at Stormont on Monday morning as he begins his first full week in office, ahead of travelling to the Nato summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir will have talks with the leaders of the Stormont powersharing Executive as well as with representatives from the main political parties.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be at Stormont this morning and is expected to visit Wales later today

He is likely to face questions about funding for cash-strapped public services in Northern Ireland as well as coming under pressure from Ms O’Neill to commit to funding the redevelopment of the Casement Park stadium, which has been earmarked to host Euro 2028 matches.

He is also likely to be asked about delivering on his party’s manifesto pledge to repeal the controversial Legacy Act.

Sinn Fein emerged from last week’s election as the Northern Ireland party with the largest representation at Westminster and the republican party’s president Mary Lou McDonald has urged the new Prime Minister to “embrace the right of Irish self-determination and constitutional change toward Irish reunification”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir has already spoken by phone with Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly.

He has also had a conversation with Irish Premier Simon Harris and the two leaders are due to meet later this month.

The Prime Minister said he was seeking an “immediate reset” of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations as he announced his UK tour.

He said his landslide victory in the General Election has given Labour “a clear mandate to govern for all four corners of the United Kingdom”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn made his first visit to the region since being appointed at the weekend.

He held talks with Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle on Saturday and said his priority is to establish a new relationship between the UK Government and Stormont’s powersharing Executive.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he would use his meeting with Sir Keir at Stormont to make the case for “fair and sustainable funding for our essential public services”.

He added: “I welcome the commitment from the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State that the election outcome again reaffirms support for our place within the United Kingdom and that this new government intends to treat all parts and regions of the Kingdom with respect.

“Now is a time for new beginnings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson added: “I look forward to hearing from the PM on his plans for the UK’s future relations with the European Union and his plans to ensure barriers within the United Kingdom are removed.”

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Wales later on Monday.

During his trip to Edinburgh on Sunday, Sir Keir said he discussed a “constructive” working relationship on the economy, energy and future of the Grangemouth refinery.

Speaking after his meeting with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, the Prime Minister said there were “clearly differences of opinion” on the constitutional issue of Scottish independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir said: “The point of this meeting was to reset the relationship in a respectful way, in a constructive way, and to recognise that on the economy, energy and very pressingly on Grangemouth, there is room for us to have a constructive way of delivering for very many people across Scotland.”