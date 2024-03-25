State-owned Dublin Airport slammed for tweet 'mocking' Princess of Wales

Screengrab of the X post by Dublin Airport - posted last Tuesday - which the TUV have said was "mocking" the Royal couple. Kate announced on Friday that she is receiving treatment for cancer.

TUV vice chairman and Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Allister Kyle has written to the state-owned Irish company to protest at “their decision to mock Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales who is currently recovering from cancer”.

The post, which is still online, has been viewed over eight million times. It was posted on 19th March – just three days before Kate announced that she is receiving treatment for cancer. There had been frenzied online speculation and conspiracy theories about her absence from public life in recent months.

It contained a screengrab from a video of the royal couple seen out shopping the previous weekend, superimposed onto an image of Dublin Airport. It said: “Great to see passengers looking so happy and relaxed this morning”.

TUV man Allister Kyle said: “We have all been profoundly moved by the Princess’s bravery in going public about something which is deeply personal and something which she and her family need to deal with away from the glare of the media.

“To say, therefore, that it is in poor taste for the official X (formally Twitter) account of Dublin Airport to still be displaying a tweet mocking the Princess and her husband is an understatement.

“Dublin Airport have come in for considerable criticism on X for their post and have disabled replies to that particular post. Disgracefully, however, it has been left up.

“Many people in Northern Ireland will draw their own conclusions about what this says about the deeply embedded anti-Britishness in the Republic.

“It is time for Dublin Airport to remove this disgusting post, explain how it ever appeared, what action will be taken against those responsible and apologise to their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales.”