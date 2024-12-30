State papers: Dublin officials compiled list of 'leaks' they attributed to the NIO and Northern Irish police

Former Senator George Mitchell at a press conference in Belfast before leaving to meet the various political parties in Northern Ireland, with the aim of trying to resolve the decommissioning row and the formation of a Northern Ireland Executive. Irish civil servants compiled a list of "major leaks" they claimed originated from the Northern Ireland Office and Special Branch officers in the region. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

​Irish civil servants compiled a list of “major leaks” they claimed originated from the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) and Special Branch officers in the province, records show.

The confidential briefing note is part of the tranche of documents made public in the annual release of State papers from the Irish National Archives.

An Irish Department of Foreign Affairs official focusing on justice and security created the list in October 2002.

The document starts by referencing a 1999 interview given by George Mitchell, the chairman of the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, in which he claimed the British and Irish governments, as well as Northern Ireland's political parties, had leaked information to manipulate public opinion.

However, he further accused the NIO of attempting to sabotage the process by leaking information on British government policy to the media.

Mr Mitchell, a former US senator, is said to have expressed alarm and anger over the frequency of leaks from the NIO – saying they were uniquely “designed to undermine the policy of the British government of which they were a part”.

The Irish civil servant notes Mr Mitchell himself was subjected to an attempted “smear” when he first arrived in Northern Ireland, as newspaper articles falsely claimed his chief of staff Martha Pope had had a liaison with Sinn Fein representative Gerry Kelly with ulterior motives.

The Irish civil servant goes on to list several “leaks”, starting with the publication of a proposed deal in a newspaper while "intense negotiations” for the Downing Street Declaration were under way.

Next, the department lists two “high-profile and damaging leaks issued from the NIO”.

A so-called “gameplan” document was leaked in February 1998, showing papers had been prepared weeks before the Drumcree march on July 6, 1997.

In the preceding years, there had been standoffs and clashes as nationalists opposed the procession of an Orange parade down Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

The gameplan document showed then secretary of state for Northern Ireland Mo Mowlam, who was publicly expressing a desire for a negotiated solution to the 1997 parade, advocated “finding the lowest common denominator for getting some Orange feet on the Garvaghy Road”.

In 1997, a large number of security forces were deployed to the area to allow the march to proceed. The incident sparked heightened tension and a wave of rioting.

The document further describes the release of a document submitted by the NIO's director of communications to the secretary of state as a “second major leak”.

It claims a publicity strategy was released to the DUP in the aftermath of the Good Friday Agreement and showed how the UK government would support a yes vote in a referendum following any talks agreement.

In addition, it is claimed unionists used leaked sections of the Patten report on policing to invalidate its findings ahead of its publication in 1999.

The report recommended the replacement of the RUC with the PSNI, the changing of symbols, and a 50-50 recruitment policy for Catholics and Protestants.

Chris Patten, chairman of the independent commission on policing, said some of the assertions were a “total fabrication” and designed to “muddy the waters” to create a difficult political atmosphere.

Elsewhere, the author notes it was leaked to the media there was serious disagreement between the governments of the UK and Ireland on the composition of that commission – with not a single name submitted by the Irish side being accepted by the other.