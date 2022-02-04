Still no clarity on coronavirus rule changes

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann, in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont

The News Letter understands the Minister was still awaiting advice on Friday afternoon from legal counsel on how changes to the coronavirus restrictions could be made following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan.

Mr Swann said on Thursday that he would be “guided by legal advice and the latest public health assessments” on the possible easing of restrictions.

The legislation granting the Northern Ireland Executive the authority to implement restrictions, meanwhile, is set to expire near the end of next month unless it is renewed by MPs at the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, a member of Stormont’s health committee, suggested the Executive would also be required to give its approval to the extension of the legislation.

In a statement to the News Letter, he said: “The fact that the First Minister is willing to resign from the Executive without putting any emergency Covid contingency plans in place is again, totally reckless.

“It seems the DUP may get their wish as current COVID legislation is due to expire in March with no Executive in place to extend the legislation.”