Storey funeral: ‘Company boss helped with security but got no pay’

The claim emerged via the Nolan Show yesterday, which kicked off by reading the contents of a legal letter they had received from a firm of lawyers.

It followed an intense grilling on Tuesday of Matt Parr, the man behind the latest report, who point blank refused to name the “events company” which had been involved in the planning for the funeral.

Yesterday’s legal letter said: “Re: our client John Trainor, we can confirm that the event security company Island Events was not commissioned to provide services in the preparation or planning of the Bobby Storey funeral.

Photo dated 30/06/20 of the funeral procession of senior Irish republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey in west Belfast.

“Our client John Trainor provided assistance and advice to the funeral organisers to ensure the safe and smooth running of the funeral.

“He also drafted a health and safety plan which was provided to the PSNI in advance of the funeral.

“Mr Trainor holds a Level 5 diploma in event safety management, and has an Security Industry Authority.

“His advice and assistance were provided on a personal basis, as he was a friend of the deceased and his family.

“He was not remunerated for his services, nor was Island Events.

“It is my client’s understanding that the stewards at the funeral received no financial benefit, payment in kind, or reward for their services, and as such were exempt from the requirement to have an SIA licence as per SIA security at events guidance.

“Our client is a successful businessman, and well-respected event security expert.

“We will take all neccessary steps to vindicate his position if any defamatory comments are made against him, and we will pursue all legal remedies available.”

Companies House states that as well directing Island Events, Mr Trainor is also director of hotel firms THH Assets and HTH Hospitality (based at the address of west Belfast’s Balmoral Hotel), restaurant firm Stix and Stones, and private security outfit JT Management Services.

The News Letter tried to reach Mr Trainor yesterday via Sinn Fein and his various ventures, but no response was received.

