​The UK Government has slapped down Sinn Fein claims that its negotiations with the DUP on the Windsor Framework are over.

Sinn Fein issued the claims tonight ahead of a meeting between the Stormont parties and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris on Monday on resolving the public sector funding crisis.

Speculation has been growing that the DUP is closing in on a deal that would restore devolution.

Sinn Fein said tonight that the UK government had told it that “the Windsor Framework negotiation with the DUP is now over”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says Monday's talks are on public finances and seperate to talks on the Windsor Framework. Photo: Press Eye.

However the NIO issued a swift denial. “This is totally incorrect. Discussions with the DUP continue,” it said.

The exchange came after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson briefed party members at the weekend that people were “getting over-excited” by the announcement of all-party talks, saying more work remains to be done to restore devolution.

Responding to the Sinn Fein claims, a DUP spokesman said it had indicated on Friday that further work remains to be done on the framework talks.

"The UK Government is aware of that. Sinn Fein has not been a part of the process and therefore regardless of what they are being told they will not be in a position to make pronouncements on the issues,” he said.

Devolved government has not been functioning for nearly two years because the DUP says post-Brexit trade agreements undermine the union commercially and constitutionally.

In an email to party members on Saturday, Sir Jeffrey insisted that Monday’s talks are separate from the DUP’s negotiations on restoring devolution.

“Whilst some were getting over-excited by this meeting being called, it is nonetheless a step forward in that the Government seem to be focused on Northern Ireland finances and accepting the case we have been making, for several years, that Northern Ireland is underfunded,” he said.

“Monday’s roundtable is distinct from our discussions with the Government regarding the NI Protocol/Windsor Framework,” he said.

“Those talks continue to make progress, but more work is required to conclude that process if we are to have arrangements acceptable to unionists and nationalists.”

In the absence of an Executive, the budget for NI was set by Mr Heaton-Harris. The Department of Finance says that despite cuts of over £900m, NI is on track for an overspend this year of £450m.

Sir Jeffrey added that no amount of increased efficiency would fill the budgetary gap.

“Whilst this year we are underfunded by £300 million, by 2025 that gap widens out to £1.2bn."

Most parties agreed that Monday’s talks were primarily about Stormont finances.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the talks “seem to be very much focused on the financial situation”.

He added: "Whether we have an executive or not the reality is that Northern Ireland finances cannot continue as they are and we must find a sustainable way to maintain our public services."

But TUV leader Jim Allister said the DUP characterisation of Monday's talks and devolution talks as ‘a parallel process’ is "concerning and wrongheaded".

He added: “To create and talk about a parallel process is to invite trade off on the vital constitutional issues ‘if the price is right’!”

Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long said public finances and services have been under unprecedented strain. "Irrespective of whether the DUP intend to rejoin an Executive, those finances need to be addressed urgently and hopefully tomorrow is the start of a process to take that forward. The Government's own calculations show NI is funded below need."