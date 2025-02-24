Stormont deputy First Minister will travel to US for St Patrick’s Day

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has confirmed she will travel to Washington, DC next month for St Patrick’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after First Minister Michelle O’Neill, in line with her Sinn Fein colleagues, said she will not attend the White House as part of “a principled stance against the threat of mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza”.

Ms Little-Pengelly said she would attend events but did not confirm if she will go to the White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP politician told media at Parliament Buildings: “I intend to go to Washington next month. I think it’s an incredibly important time where Northern Ireland has, quite frankly, unprecedented access to the president of the United States, to the administration.

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has confirmed she will travel to Washington, DC next month for St Patrick’s Day.

“Of course we engage with the president’s office and of course we have a long and rewarding relationship with the US. It’s a very particular relationship, particularly in relation to foreign direct investment, on trade, in relation to our economy, so of course I will be there standing up for Northern Ireland, making sure that Northern Ireland’s voice is heard in DC that week.

“There is a number of events and I look forward to engaging positively with the administration.”

Asked whether she will meet US President Donald Trump, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “I don’t know. The programme of events is still being worked through but we know that there are a number of key events over the course of that week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It does represent unprecedented access and the opportunity for us in Northern Ireland to have that key role in DC right throughout that week.”

Earlier this month, Mr Trump suggested Israel would turn Gaza over to the US for redevelopment into the “riviera of the Middle East”- involving a mass displacement of Palestinians from the territory.

The proposals were widely condemned and later comments from the administration sought to suggest the displacement would be voluntary and temporary.

Irish premier Micheal Martin has yet to receive a formal invitation to a bilateral meeting with Mr Trump at the White House, but the Taoiseach has said he expects the meeting to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad