Stormont election 2022: The full list of candidates
This is the full list of candidates for the Stormont election on May 5:
The 239 candidates are listed by each of the 18 constituencies. There is an average of 13 per constituency, vying for five MLA seats in each one.
BELFAST EAST
Allen, Andy (UUP)
Karl Bennett (PUP)
David Brooks (DUP)
Joanne Bunting (DUP)
Charlotte Carson (SDLP)
Hannah Kenny (PBP)
Lauren Kerr (UUP)
Naomi Long (All)
Eoin Macneill (WP)
Peter McReynolds (All)
Mairead O’Donnell (SF)
John Ross (TUV)
Brian Smyth (Green)
BELFAST NORTH
Phillip Brett (DUP)
Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston (UUP)
Fiona Ferguson (PBP)
Billy Hutchinson (PUP)
Gerry Kelly (SF)
Lily Kerr (WP)
Brian Kingston (DUP)
Seán Mac Niocaill (Aontú)
Nichola Mallon (SDLP)
Nuala McAllister (All)
Ron McDowell (TUV)
Carál Ní Chuilín (SF)
Mal O’Hara (Green)
Stafford Ward (Ind)
BELFAST SOUTH
Claire Bailey (Green)
Paula Bradshaw (All)
Andrew Girvin (TUV)
Deirdre Hargey (SF)
Paddy Lynn (WP)
Luke McCann (Aontú)
Stephen McCarthy (UUP)
Neil Moore (Soc)
Elly Odhiambo (Ind)
Kate Nicholl (All)
Matthew O’Toole (SDLP)
Edwin Poots (DUP)
Sipho Sibanda (PBP)
Elsie Trainor (SDLP)
BELFAST WEST
Danny Baker (SF)
Gerard Burns (Ind)
Gerry Carroll (PBP)
Patrick Crossan (WP)
Paul Doherty (SDLP)
Jordan Doran (TUV)
Órlaithí Flynn (SF)
Linsey Gibson (UUP)
Gerard Herdman (Aontú)
Donnamarie Higgins (All)
Declan Hill (Ind)
Stevie Maginn (Green)
Tony Mallon (Ind)
Frank McCoubrey (DUP)
Dan Murphy (IRSP)
Aisling Reilly (SF)
Pat Sheehan (SF)
EAST ANTRIM
Mark Bailey (Green)
Roy Beggs (UUP)
Norman Boyd (TUV)
Stewart Dickson (All)
Danny Donnelly (All)
David Hilditch (DUP)
Gordon Lyons (DUP)
Siobhán McAlister (SDLP)
Oliver McMullan (SF)
John Stewart (UUP)
EAST LONDONDERRY
Caoimhe Archibald (SF)
Jordan Armstrong (TUV)
Maurice Bradley (DUP)
Gemma Brolly (Aontú)
Mark Coulson (Green)
Cara Hunter (SDLP)
Chris McCaw (All)
Kathleen McGurk (SF)
Amy Merron (PBP)
Niall Murphy (Ind)
Stephanie Quigley (Ind)
Alan Robinson (DUP)
Billy Stewart (Ind)
Claire Sugden (Ind)
Russell Watton (PUP)
Darryl Wilson (UUP)
FERMANAGH & SOUTH TYRONE
Derek Backhouse (Ind)
Rosemary Barton (UUP)
Matthew Beaumont (All)
Paul Bell (DUP)
Emma DeSouza (Ind)
Jemma Dolan (SF)
Alex Elliott (TUV)
Tom Elliott (UUP)
Deborah Erskine (DUP)
Adam Gannon (SDLP)
Colm Gildernew (SF)
Emmett Kilpatrick (PBP)
Denise Mullen (Aontú)
Áine Murphy (SF)
Kellie Turtle (Green)
Dónal Ó Cofaigh (CCLA)
FOYLE
Pádraig Delargy (SF)
Emmet Doyle (Aontú)
Mark H Durkan (SDLP)
Ciara Ferguson (SF)
Rachael Ferguson (All)
Gillian Hamilton (Green)
Shaun Harkin (PBP)
Anne McCloskey (Ind)
Ryan McCready (UUP)
Colly McLaughlin (IRSP)
Sinéad McLaughlin (SDLP)
Gary Middleton (DUP)
Elizabeth Neely (TUV)
Brian Tierney (SDLP)
LAGAN VALLEY
Robbie Butler (UUP)
Pat Catney (SDLP)
Amanda Doherty (PBP)
Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)
Sorcha Eastwood (All)
Paul Givan (DUP)
David Honeyford (All)
Gary Hynds (Ind)
Simon Lee (Green)
Gary McCleave (SF)
Lorna Smyth (TUV)
Laura Turner (UUP)
MID ULSTER
Keith Buchanan (DUP)
Linda Dillon (SF)
Meta Graham (UUP)
Claire Hackett (All)
Alixandra Halliday (Aontú)
Patrick Haughey (Ind)
Sophia McFeely (PBP)
Patsy McGlone (SDLP)
Glenn Moore (TUV)
Michelle O’Neill (SF)
Conor Rafferty (Resume NI)
Hugh Scullion (WP)
Emma Sheerin (SF)
Stefan Taylor (Green)
NEWRY & ARMAGH
Cathal Boylan (SF)
Jackie Coade (All)
Daniel Connolly (Aontú)
Nicola Grant (WP)
Ciara Henry (Green)
William Irwin (DUP)
Liz Kimmins (SF)
Gavin Malone (Ind)
Justin McNulty (SDLP)
Conor Murphy (SF)
Keith Ratcliffe (TUV)
David Taylor (UUP)
NORTH ANTRIM
Jim Allister (TUV)
Matthew Armstrong (TUV)
Bethany Ferris (UUP)
Paul Frew (DUP)
Philip McGuigan (SF)
Patricia O’Lynn (All)
Eugene Reid (SDLP)
Laird Shingleton (Ind)
Mervyn Storey (DUP)
Robin Swann (UUP)
Paul Veronica (Green)
NORTH DOWN
Chris Carter (Ind)
Alan Chambers (UUP)
Stephen Dunne (DUP)
Alex Easton (Ind)
Connie Egan (All)
Jennifer Gilmour (DUP)
John Gordon (TUV)
Naomi McBurney (UUP)
Therese McCartney (SF)
Ray McKimm (Ind)
Andrew Muir (All)
Matthew Robinson (Cons)
Déirdre Vaughan (SDLP)
Rachel Woods (Green)
SOUTH ANTRIM
Steve Aiken (UUP)
Róisín Bennett (Aontú)
John Blair (All)
Pam Cameron (DUP)
Trevor Clarke (DUP)
Declan Kearney (SF)
Mel Lucas (TUV)
Roisin Lynch (SDLP)
Jerry Maguire (PBP)
Paul Michael (UUP)
Andrew Moran (Ind)
Lesley Veronica (Green)
SOUTH DOWN
Patrick Brown (All)
Patrick Clarke (Ind)
Sinéad Ennis (SF)
Diane Forsythe (DUP)
Noleen Lynch (Green)
Jill Macauley (UUP)
Cathy Mason (SF)
Paul McCrory (PBP)
Rosemary McGlone (Aontú)
Colin McGrath (SDLP)
Harold McKee (TUV)
Karen McKevitt (SDLP)
STRANGFORD
Kellie Armstrong (All)
Stephen Cooper (TUV)
Harry Harvey (DUP)
Conor Houston (SDLP)
Ben King (Ind)
Róise McGivern (SF)
Nick Mathison (All)
Maurice McCartney (Green)
Michelle McIlveen (DUP)
Mike Nesbitt (UUP)
Philip Smith (UUP)
Peter Weir (DUP)
UPPER BANN
Glenn Barr (UUP)
Doug Beattie (UUP)
Glenn Beattie (Heritage Party)
Jonathan Buckley (DUP)
Diane Dodds (DUP)
Darrin Foster (TUV)
Aidan Gribbin (Aontú)
Dolores Kelly (SDLP)
Lauren Kendall (Green)
Liam Mackle (SF)
John O’Dowd (SF)
Eóin Tennyson (All)
WEST TYRONE
Nicola Brogan (SF)
Barry Brown (Ind)
Thomas Buchanan (DUP)
Trevor Clarke (TUV)
Stephen Donnelly (All)
Amy Ferguson (Soc)
Carol Gallagher (PBP)
Paul Gallagher (Ind)
Susan Glass (Green)
James Hope (Aontú)
Ian Marshall (UUP)
Declan McAleer (SF)
Daniel McCrossan (SDLP)
Maolíosa McHugh (SF)