Stormont Executive appoints 13 new Special Advisers (SPADS) with pay rise taking them to almost £70,000 each
and live on Freeview channel 276
Special advisers (SpAds) are political appointees hired to support ministers. They specialise in giving party political advice and support that would be inappropriate for a civil servant to provide.
Their role came under close scrutiny during the ‘Cash-for-Ash’ inquiry at Stormont. Perhaps none has had such a high profile as Dominic Cummings, who was chief adviser to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The total salary pay bill on the current appointments for Stormont will be almost £1 million per year – £904,000.
The Department of Finance (DOF) issued a statement on the details, confirming that its senior officials had determined the salaries, which range from £55-85k.
The bulk of the 13 advisors - seven - fall into the £65-70k range.
In January 2017 the average pay for the SPADS, as they are known, was £72,681.
This dropped by almost £10k to £62,750 in February 2020.
However, now in March 2024 the average pay has jumped back up an average of £6,788, with the average salary now £69,538.
The DOF said the salaries reflect the role of the special adviser as set out in the Code of Conduct, as well as individuals’ relevant experience and expertise.
The Department of Finance will publish an Annual Report, detailing the number and costs of special advisers, in April.
Each departmental minister is entitled to appoint one special adviser; the First Minister and deputy First Minister are entitled to appoint three each. The deputy First Minister is still entitled to appoint one more special adviser.
The details of the appointments by party are as follows;-
SINN FEIN
Economy: Eoin Rooney £65-69,999
Finance: Dr Dara O’Hagan £75-79,999 (former MLA)
Infrastructure: Bronagh O’Kane £55-59,999
Executive Office: Stephen McGlade £80-84,999
Executive Office: John Loughran £70-74,999
Executive Office: Ronan McGinley £65-69,999
(Stephen McGlade has been appointed on a fixed term contract from 3 February to the 31 March
2024).
DUP
Education: Richard Bullick £75-79,999 (former advisor to First Ministers Peter Robinson and Paul Givan)
Communities: Peter Johnston* £65-69,999
Executive: Office Alastair Ross £80-84,999 (former MLA)
Executive: Office Dr Ashleigh Perry £65-69,999
ALLIANCE
Justice: Claire Johnson £65-69,999
Agriculture: Dr Jodie Carson £65-69,999
UUP
Health: Mark Ovens £65-69,999
In 2020, Richill man Peter Cardwell published a book which lifted the lid on the life of political special advisors – ‘The Secret Life of Special Advisers’.
The Co Armagh man, who worked as a special advisor to four UK Cabinet ministers, published the book about his own personal experiences of working in the corridors of power.
Meanwhile, it has been revealed that local political parties accepted almost £2 million in donations last year.
The Electoral Commission for NI also released the breakdown of donations in the last quarter.
Sinn Fein took in the most cash, followed by the DUP, with the TUV taking the least.
• Sinn Fein almost £150,000
• DUP over £92,000.
• Alliance took £46,022,
• SDLP £61,943,
• UUP £22,728,
• Conservatives £18,624
• TUV £6,76
But the amount of money parties can accept will be curtailed this year.
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said: “With a UK general election on the horizon, we are starting to see political parties campaigning.
“While there is no limit to what parties can raise, there are spending limits in place ahead of elections to ensure a level playing field.”