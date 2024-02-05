All Sections
Stormont: First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is meeting Northern Ireland's new First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:14 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT

He left Parliament Buildings to travel the short distance to Stormont Castle, home to the Northern Ireland Executive, joined by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

And an extra seat was added to the Northern Ireland Executive table as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined ministers during his Stormont visit.

He sat between the new Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (left) and First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

Earlier Mr Sunak was accompanied by the Speaker of the newly-restored Assembly Edwin Poots and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Mr Poots told the BBC that he always enjoys the "cut and thrust" of being on the floor so his new job will be a move away to impartially refereeing.

"I will do everything I can to ensure Northern Ireland moves forward and we will keep real scrutiny on the ministers," he says.

And Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also arrived at Parliament Buildings in Belfast where he was greeted by new Speaker Edwin Poots.

Mr Varadkar told waiting reporters it is a “very positive day” as he walked in to the building.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) meets First Minister Michelle O'Neill (second left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris looks on at Stormont Castle, Belfast, following the restoration of the powersharing executive. Photo: Oliver McVeigh

Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister at Stormont Castle. Photo: presseyre

Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister at Stormont Castle. Photo: presseyre

First Minister Michelle O'Neill arrives at Stormont Castle Photo: presseye

First Minister Michelle O'Neill arrives at Stormont Castle Photo: presseye

Andrew Muir, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs arrives at Stormont Castle. Photo: presseye

Andrew Muir, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs arrives at Stormont Castle. Photo: presseye

