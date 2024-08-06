Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stormont health minister Mike Nesbitt has said he is “saddened and appalled” that healthcare staff are left feeling vulnerable after violent scenes in Belfast in recent days.

Businesses were targeted and police came under attack during anti-immigration protests in the city in recent days.

It has been reported several nurses from overseas who have been working in Belfast have said they will leave Northern Ireland in the wake of the disorder.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Mr Nesbitt said healthcare workers from abroad are “deeply valued”.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

The UUP MLA reiterated his support for health and social care staff following recent racist attacks in the city.

Mr Nesbitt said: “We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated health and social care workforce here.

“They truly are the backbone of the NHS, but I am both saddened and appalled that we have staff who are feeling vulnerable and unwelcome at this time.

“Let me be very clear, you are welcome and deeply valued. We recognise and appreciate the role you play in our communities and are grateful for the vital contribution you make to patients and society every day.

“We must all stand together to reject the reprehensible behaviour and violence we have seen in recent days – there can be no justification for racism or xenophobia.