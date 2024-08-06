Stormont health minister Mike Nesbitt offers support to ‘vulnerable’ healthcare staff after disorder

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
Published 6th Aug 2024, 20:05 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 20:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Stormont health minister Mike Nesbitt has said he is “saddened and appalled” that healthcare staff are left feeling vulnerable after violent scenes in Belfast in recent days.

Businesses were targeted and police came under attack during anti-immigration protests in the city in recent days.

It has been reported several nurses from overseas who have been working in Belfast have said they will leave Northern Ireland in the wake of the disorder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Mr Nesbitt said healthcare workers from abroad are “deeply valued”.

Health Minister Mike NesbittHealth Minister Mike Nesbitt
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

The UUP MLA reiterated his support for health and social care staff following recent racist attacks in the city.

Mr Nesbitt said: “We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated health and social care workforce here.

“They truly are the backbone of the NHS, but I am both saddened and appalled that we have staff who are feeling vulnerable and unwelcome at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Let me be very clear, you are welcome and deeply valued. We recognise and appreciate the role you play in our communities and are grateful for the vital contribution you make to patients and society every day.

“We must all stand together to reject the reprehensible behaviour and violence we have seen in recent days – there can be no justification for racism or xenophobia.

“I am very proud of the diversity within our health service and want all staff to know that you have my full support.”

Related topics:Mike NesbittBelfastNorthern IrelandUUPNHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice