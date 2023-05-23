Speaking at the launch of the Trade NI report at Westminster, Sir Jeffrey said: “Of course, it has to be if we’re to see an Executive restored on a sustainable and stable basis, that’s not just about resolving the issues around the Windsor Framework and the Northern Ireland Protocol, it is also about ensuring that we’ve got the resource to make the reforms that we need in Northern Ireland and to deliver healthcare, education and all the other vital public services.

“We are developing a range of proposals for the Government, they are aware of the outline of what it is we need.

“It’s not just for the DUP, it’s for Northern Ireland, we need to ensure that when Stormont is restored it can deliver, that the foundations are solid and that the Assembly and Executive is sustainable. That’s what I’m in the business of delivering.”

Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there was 'nothing clear at this stage' in terms of a financial package for Northern Ireland

NI Protocol

Sir Jeffrey also said he expects the UK Government to bring forward legislation to address unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP leader said: “We’re discussing a range of issues with the Government, not least our budgetary challenges in Northern Ireland as well as the need to address the problems created by the protocol and where we feel the Windsor Framework falls short of providing that solution.

“As to quantum (for a financial package for Northern Ireland) there is nothing clear at this stage but I think what is evident from the Treasury is that they want to see proposals from Northern Ireland about invest to reform our public services as well as giving us the extra funding we need to deliver for those public services.

“The Government knows what is needed and I believe the Government will bring forward what is required.”

